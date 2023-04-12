Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model. New York state prison officials say Weinstein will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York. Prior to being extradited to California in 2021, Weinstein was serving his New York sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 on his New York conviction for rape and sexual assault against two women. His spokesperson says Weinstein had expected to return to the Wende facility.

