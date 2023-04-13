2 ex-LA sheriff’s deputies face federal civil rights charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are accused of violating the civil rights of a skateboarder in 2020 and perpetrating a coverup. That’s according to federal prosecutors. A grand jury handed down the indictment last month. Both ex-deputies surrendered to authorities Thursday when it was unsealed. Miguel Vega and Christopher Hernandez are accused of throwing the skateboarder in the back of their cruiser and detaining him without cause April 13, 2020, in Compton. He was still in the patrol vehicle when they then engaged in a pursuit and crashed the car, injuring the skateboarder. Prosecutors say the duo then conspired to coverup the then-23-year-old man’s unlawful detention.

