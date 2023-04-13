Abortion providers scramble as courts restrict pills

Doctors, clinics and telehealth providers across the country are scrambling to figure out how they will continue to provide the most common type of abortion after a federal appeals court imposed new restrictions on a key abortion medication. One telehealth provider would have to shut down for two weeks. Some abortion clinics in Ohio are considering ditching the drug altogether. Meanwhile, other doctors are looking for legal loopholes to dispense the drug, called mifepristone. This is the second time in a week that the legal sands have shifted around medication abortions, which account for more than half of abortions in the U.S.

By LAURA UNGAR and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press

