Funerals set for most of Louisville’s bank shooting victims

Funerals are set for most of the five bank employees who were fatally shot by a co-worker this week in Louisville, Kentucky. Services will be held Friday for Tommy Elliott in Louisville and for Deana Eckert in New Albany, Indiana. Other services are set on Saturday for bank employee Joshua Barrick and on Sunday for Jim Tutt Jr. Funeral arrangements for Juliana Farmer are incomplete. Eight others were wounded in Monday’s shooting at the Old National Bank before police killed the gunman, who was an employee of the bank. Two responding patrol officers were among the wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet.

