Judge rejects Trump rape trial delay, but grants concessions

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says a civil rape trial for former President Donald Trump will begin as scheduled later this month but has granted a request by Trump’s lawyers to gather more evidence. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan refused on Thursday to delay the start of the New York trial for one month as Trump’s lawyers had requested. But he granted their request to gather more evidence, including an extra hour to interview E. Jean Carroll. She says Trump raped her in 1996 in a Manhattan department store dressing room. Trump has denied it happened and has accused Carroll and her lawyer of being politically driven.

