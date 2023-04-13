Nebraska trans care ban for minors advances — with a twist

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, taking it to a final debate before it can be passed. But the advancement came on a promise by legislative leaders to find compromise between supporters and opponents of the bill before it goes to a final round for passage. That development came after Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch made the extraordinary move to suspend business on the floor for nearly an hour to hash out the agreement. The bill is so contentious that it has led opponents to carry out an effort to filibuster every single bill before the Nebraska Legislature this session, which has largely hamstrung the body’s work.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.