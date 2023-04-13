Snowmelt leads to heavy flooding from Southwest to Rockies

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A rapid spring snowmelt after an unusually wet winter is unleashing flooding from the Southwest to the Rockies, causing residents there and in the Upper Midwest to evacuate stock up on sandbags amid surging creeks and rivers. In Flagstaff, Arizona, neighbors on one street have been working side by side since Tuesday with shovels to stave off floodwaters from their homes. Sandoval County in north-central New Mexico issued an emergency disaster declaration in the wake of severe flooding in communities near the Jemez River. In Salt Lake City, water coursing through a creek prompted the voluntary evacuation of about 100 homes. Colorado, North Dakota and Minnesota were also dealing with similar issues.

