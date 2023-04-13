Thousands to lose aid under Iowa bill backed by lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thousands of Iowa residents are expected to lose Medicaid and food stamp benefits under a bill given final legislative approval and sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The state House approved the bill Thursday. It would change eligibility requirements and require more checks that people qualify for benefits. The changes would ultimately result in the removal of an estimated 1% of recipients and save the state roughly $8 million annually. A legislative analysis found that 1% would translate to the removal of about 8,000 Medicaid recipients and 2,800 recipients of food stamps. The Senate previously approved the measure. It passed both chambers with only Republican support. The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. She is expected to sign it into law.

