Attorney: Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher was depressed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — An attorney says the mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher had a series of miscarriages and post-partum depression in the year leading up to the shooting. The mother’s attorney’s made the comments after she was arraigned Friday on charges of child neglect and failing to secure the handgun her son used in the shooting. Police say the boy fired a single shot at his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, on Jan. 6, striking her hand and chest. She was hospitalized for two weeks and has had four surgeries. The 25-year-old mother appeared somber and stood with her hands clasped behind her back as the charges were read in Newport News Circuit Court.

By BEN FINLEY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

