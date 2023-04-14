Big Indiana plastics fire is fully extinguished, mayor says

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana mayor says a major industrial fire fueled by tons of scrap plastics has been fully extinguished, although an evacuation order for people living near the disaster remains in place. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow tweeted Thursday night that the fire chief had informed him “the fire has been fully extinguished ahead of schedule.” The fire began Tuesday afternoon. Officials said earlier Thursday that the fire was close to being extinguished at the 14-acre former factory site in Richmond. That’s near the Ohio border. An evacuation order for at least 1,500 people living within a half-mile of the site was still in effect Friday morning.

