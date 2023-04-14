Dutch prosecutors investigate activist who desecrated Quran

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say an anti-Islam activist who tore pages out of the Quran and called it a “fascist book” in front of the Dutch parliament building in January is being investigated on suspicion of insulting Muslims. The action by Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Dutch branch of the far-right Pegida movement, and a Danish far-right activist’s burning of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm sparked protests in several predominantly Muslim countries. While desecrating Islam’s holy book isn’t a crime in the Netherlands, prosecutors said Friday that comments Wagensveld made while damaging the Quran amounted to an unlawful insult to the Muslim community. Wagensveld retweeted a post by a supporter calling the action an abuse of power.

