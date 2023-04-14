Son gets life in drive-thru hit that killed mob-linked dad

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for hiring a hitman to kill his father, a reputed Mafia associated gunned down at a McDonald’s drive-thru in what prosecutors called a scheme to control a family real estate empire. Anthony Zottola Sr. blotted away tears at sentencing Friday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. Audible sobs filled the courtroom as his sister and brother addressed him Friday at the hearing. A jury last fall found Zottola Sr. and an accomplice guilty in a murder-for-hire plot that ultimately led to the death of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.