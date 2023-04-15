Chief: Indiana plastics fire reduced to a single hot spot

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A fire chief says crews working to fully extinguish an Indiana plastics fire have reduced its smoldering areas to a single hot spot as officials prepared to decide if a dayslong evacuation order should be lifted. Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown said Saturday that crews will remain at the 14-acre former factory site through the weekend, watching the sole hot spot remaining from the fire, which was declared under control Thursday night. Wayne County Health Department Director Christine Stinson says she will meet Saturday evening with experts to discuss air quality and other environmental issues before a decision is made on lifting the evacuation order for a half-mile radius of the plastics site.

