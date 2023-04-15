Christian faithful flock to ‘Holy Fire’ under restrictions

JERUSALEM (AP) — Christian worshippers thronged the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to celebrate the ceremony of the “Holy Fire.” It’s an ancient ritual that today has caused tensions to flare with the Israeli police. In the annual ceremony on Saturday, a flame — kindled in some mysterious way in the heart of Jesus’ tomb — is used to light the candles of excited believers in Greek Orthodox communities near and far. Many Christians packing the church were thrilled to celebrate Easter where it all started. But for the second consecutive year, Israel’s limits on event capacity dimmed some of the exuberance. Israel has capped the ritual to just 1,800 people.

