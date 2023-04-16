At least 33 people killed by gunmen in northwest Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A local official in Nigeria says that at least 33 people have been killed by gunmen in the country’s northwest. The official said Sunday that more than 35 houses were destroyed in the violence on Saturday evening in Runji in the state of Kaduna. State authorities confirmed the violence but wouldn’t comment on the number of dead. No group has claimed responsibility for the killings. But gangs of bandits have been accused of being responsible for attacks in the region that include the kidnapping for ransom and killing of civilians. Gunmen kidnapped 10 students earlier this month about a 30-minute drive by car from where Saturday’s attack occurred.

