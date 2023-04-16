Cleanup begins after freight train derailment, fire in Maine

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Canadian Pacific is leading cleanup and track repairs following a freight train derailment and fire in Maine. Officials said Sunday that three rail workers were treated and released from the hospital after three locomotive engines and six cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring went off the track near Rockwood, a community on Moosehead Lake. Some hazardous materials were on board the train, but first responders on Saturday determined they were secure. Officials say there’s no threat to public safety. Jim Britt from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said Canadian Pacific is leading the cleanup, salvage and repair in partnership with state agencies and local fire and rescue. It was unclear how long that will take.

