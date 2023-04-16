Lazio forward Ciro Immobile in hospital after tram collision

ROME (AP) — Lazio captain Ciro Immobile remains in the hospital under observation after his car collided with a tram. Immobile was in the car with his family on Sunday morning when it was involved in a collision with a tram in Rome. The Italy and Lazio forward was filmed afterward saying “the tram ran a red light” but that he was fine apart from some pain in his arm. Lazio said later that Immobile has a broken rib and a “spinal trauma” and is still under observation. The 33-year-old Immobile is likely to miss the upcoming matches against Torino and Inter Milan.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.