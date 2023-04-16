Ortiz reflects on speech given after Boston Marathon bombing

BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz says he knows the speech he gave at the first game at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombing had an impact in Boston and around the world. Ortiz and many of his 2013 World Series champion teammates were honored Sunday in Boston before the Red Sox played the Los Angeles Angels. He’s also the grand marshal for this year’s marathon, which will be run Monday morning. Five days after two bombs killed three people and injured nearly 300 in April 2013, Ortiz told the crowd at Fenway that “nobody’s gonna dictate our freedom.”

