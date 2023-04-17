17 men arrested in California Sikh community shootings
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have arrested more than a dozen people they say are responsible for a series of shootings within the Sikh community. Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré said the men were all members of one of two rival syndicates. Dupré said the syndicates are responsible for multiple shootings where 11 people were shot, including a 2022 shooting at a Sikh temple in Stockton where five people were injured and a shooting last month at a Sacramento parade where two others were shot. Dupré also said police seized 41 guns, including one fully automatic weapon.