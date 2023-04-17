Chinese national arrested on blasphemy charges in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a Chinese national has been arrested on blasphemy charges after he allegedly insulted Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. Under Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, the charge carries the death penalty. Pakistani police on Monday identified the man only as Mr. Tian. They said he was arrested on Sunday night, hours after hundreds of residents and laborers working on a dam project blocked a key highway and rallied to demand his arrest. Mob attacks on people accused of blasphemy and even lynching attacks are common in the conservative Muslim country.

