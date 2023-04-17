Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged in Wisconsin with sex abuse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The defrocked Roman Catholic cardinal who became the face of the church’s clergy sex abuse crisis has been charged in Wisconsin with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man more than 45 years ago. Theodore McCarrick is accused of fondling a man in 1977 while staying at a cabin on Geneva Lake, according to court documents filed Friday. The alleged victim, who is not named, told investigators that McCarrick had repeatedly sexually abused him since he was 11 years old. McCarrick was removed from the priesthood in 2019 after a Vatican investigation found he had sexually molested adults as well as children.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

