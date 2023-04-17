Skip to Content
AP National News
Explosive targeting Japan PM renews worry of homemade arms

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

Japanese police have confiscated metal tubes, tools and possible gunpowder from the home of a suspect who threw what was believed to be a homemade pipe bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a campaign venue.  Kishida was evacuated unharmed, but experts say it could have been fatal if the bomb was more powerful. The explosive is rekindling concern about a growing threat of easy-to-make weapons. Experts say homemade bombs and guns can be easily made from legitimate ingredients and the primary defense is reinforcing protection against them.

