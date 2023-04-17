Explosive targeting Japan PM renews worry of homemade arms
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
Japanese police have confiscated metal tubes, tools and possible gunpowder from the home of a suspect who threw what was believed to be a homemade pipe bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a campaign venue. Kishida was evacuated unharmed, but experts say it could have been fatal if the bomb was more powerful. The explosive is rekindling concern about a growing threat of easy-to-make weapons. Experts say homemade bombs and guns can be easily made from legitimate ingredients and the primary defense is reinforcing protection against them.