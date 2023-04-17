Injuries to NBA stars Giannis, Ja dim start of postseason

Anthony Davis scared Los Angeles Lakers fans by grabbing at his right shoulder and saying he couldn’t move his arm. Luckily for the Lakers, Davis worked through a mere stinger in time to return for the start of the third quarter of a big road win over the West’s No. 2 seed. Injuries to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time All-Star Ja Morant and Tyler Herro in the span of a couple of hours knocked them out of their playoff openers. Injuries to some of the league’s top stars has dimmed the start of the NBA’s postseason. Title hopes may fade just as quickly depending on just how badly they’re hurt.

