Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French opponents to an unpopular new law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 have called for people to bang pots and pans across the country. This aims at making loud noises while President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address to the nation. Macron is notably expected to provide details about his domestic policies in the coming months. He hopes it will help moving away from the period of protests and strikes over the retirement age that threatens the ambitions of his remaining four years in power. France’s main labor unions are vowing to fight on. They called for another mass protest on May 1, which is International Workers’ Day.