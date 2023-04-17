Saudi-led coalition releases additional Yemen war prisoners

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi-led military coalition has started freeing 104 more prisoners captured in Yemen’s war, a unilateral release that followed an organized prisoner swap amid renewed diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it flew on Monday 48 detainees from Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport heading to Sanaa, Yemen’s capital that has been held for years by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. More flights with prisoners were planned for later in the day. A U.N.-brokered deal saw the release of over 700 detained Houthis, and more than 180 other prisoners, including Saudi and Sudanese troops fighting with the Saudi-led coalition in a three-day operation that ended on Sunday.

