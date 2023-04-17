Tunisian Islamist leader Ghannouchi detained amid tensions

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A lawyer for the Tunisian Islamist leader Rached Ghannouchi says he has been detained after a police search. The move Monday against the 81-year-old former parliament speaker comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia. Ghannouchi heads the once-banned Ennahdha party and is the most prominent critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied. Ghannouchi’s party announced on Twitter that he had been taken from his home after a police search. His lawyer says he was detained for questioning. Ghannouchi has been detained for questioning in the past on accusations of money laundering and terrorism financing that his party says are politically driven.

