TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writers of film and television have voted overwhelmingly to give their union leadership the authority to call a strike if a new contract agreement is not reached with producers. In an email to members Monday, leaders of the Writers Guild of America said nearly 98% of voters said yes to the strike authorization. The writers’ current contract expires May 1, and leaders could call for a walkout as soon as the following day. Issues include pay and writers’ ability to work for multiple projects. The group representing studios says the vote has been an expected tactic since talks began, and they are committed to a fair and reasonable contract.

