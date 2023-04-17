Volunteers speak on why they serve and why more people don’t

Every day, people in the U.S. donate their time, skills and energy to their communities by volunteering with nonprofit organizations. The Associated Press interviewed five volunteers who shared what motivated them to get involved and reflected on why they think more people don’t give their time. Recently released data from the U.S. Census and AmeriCorps showed that volunteer participation fell 7 percentage points between 2019 and 2021, part of a long trend in declining volunteerism.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.