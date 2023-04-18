Air Force to review base where airman leaked documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says it has opened its own investigation into how a lone airman could access and distribute possibly hundreds of highly classified documents. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall is among the leaders testifying Tuesday before a Senate subcommittee. He said he has directed the Air Force inspector general to go look at the Massachusetts Air National Guard unit where Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira served and “anything associated with this leak that could have gone wrong.” In addition, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown told committee members the Air Force is conducting a service-wide review of how each command handles classified information.

