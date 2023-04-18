Anglican conservatives meet in Rwanda amid rift over LGBTQ

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Hundreds of Anglican conservative leaders from 52 countries are meeting in Rwanda amid a rift over support for same-sex unions within the church. The conference in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, has been convened under the auspices of the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans, or GAFCON, a group formed in 2008 that advocates orthodoxy in the global Anglican communion. The meeting comes two months after the decision of the Church of England to bless civil marriages of same-sex couples. Clerics from Africa are among those who continue to express concern. “We are here to bring the Bible to be at the centre of everything,” Archbishop Laurent Mbanda of Rwanda told the AP Tuesday.

