Brisbane Olympics leader marks 1 year in long run up to 2032

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Andrew Liveris has spent a year putting in the groundwork to make the Brisbane Olympics a one-of-a-kind event in 2032, laying the foundations for the foundations of the third Summer Games to be staged in Australia. The former chairman of the Dow Chemical Company was selected as the first president of the 2032 Olympic organizing committee in April of last year and has since established a board comprising 22 people. They’ve hired a CEO and set the planning in motion to host the first Olympics Games under the IOC’s so-called New Norm. Liveris has already outlined to Olympic delegates from Oceania a grander plan to make the 2032 Games an event that embraces the entire region.

