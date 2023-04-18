California teenager killed when stabbing suspect crashed car

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — One Southern California teenager was killed and three others injured when a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into the group as they were walking near their high school. That’s according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are looking into whether the driver, who had allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee earlier in the day, intentionally crashed into the teens in Thousand Oaks. Police were not in pursuit of the suspect at the time. The suspect was also injured in the rollover crash; the extent of his injuries was not immediately known. A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck, the other teens’ injuries ranged from minor to critical.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.