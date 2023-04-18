China calls US accusations of police stations ‘groundless’

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China denied all accusations of an overseas police presence, saying the United States was making “groundless accusations” after U.S. law enforcement arrested two men in New York for establishing a secret police station. A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that the claims “have no factual basis, and there is no such thing as an overseas police station.” In recent years, Beijing has been running two separate campaigns to bring suspects wanted mostly for economic crimes back to China as part of an anti-corruption drive.

