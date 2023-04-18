Clinton optimistic Northern Ireland govt will be revived

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton says he’s optimistic that one of Northern Ireland’s main political parties will soon end a boycott that has kept the regional government on ice for more than a year. Clinton said he met Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson on Monday, and “I left that meeting more optimistic than I entered it.” Clinton is in Belfast this week to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement ended decades of sectarian bloodshed. Northern Ireland has been without a government since the DUP walked out to protest post-Brexit trade rules that imposed a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.