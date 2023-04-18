Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment

Federal investigators say BNSF railroad is analyzing a section of fractured rail found after last month’s fiery derailment that prompted evacuations in southwest Minnesota. But the National Transportation Safety Board didn’t say in its preliminary report Tuesday that the broken rail caused the crash near Raymond, Minnesota. No one was hurt in the derailment that caused an estimated $1.9 million damage to railroad equipment and tracks. The Minnesota derailment has only added to the growing concerns about railroad safety nationwide in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio.

