Insurance losses from Mississippi tornado nearing $100M

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Insurance Department says insurance losses from the March tornado that carved a path of destruction through parts of Mississippi are approaching $100 million, and uninsured losses will likely exceed that number. State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said on Tuesday that there are still about 3,000 claims open in the state. Damage is particularly severe in the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions in the country. There is also concern that landowners may have trouble collecting relief funds or insurance benefits without a clear title or legal deed. Some may have lost these documents during the storm.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

