Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis have ground to a halt for a nationwide moment of silence in remembrance of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust as a two-minute siren wailed across the country. Vehicles and pedestrians halted on streets and highways on Tuesday as Israelis stood, heads bowed, in solemn remembrance for those systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators in World War II. The somber day is also marked by ceremonies and memorials at schools and community centers. Restaurants and cafes shutter, and TV and radio stations play Holocaust-themed programs.

