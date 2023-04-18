Italy’s lawmakers to debate contested immigration crackdown

ROME (AP) — Italy’s lawmakers are beginning work on part of the right-wing government’s plan to discourage migrants who risk voyages in smugglers’ unseaworthy boats to reach Europe. The Italian Senate’s scheduled Tuesday evening debate on the proposed legislation comes on the heels of President Sergio Mattarella appealing to the entire European Union to overhaul what he described as the 27-nation bloc’s “prehistoric” immigration and asylum rules. Far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni and her coalition government allies want to eliminate or vastly limit the “special protection” status that Italian authorities have granted to thousands of asylum-seekers who are unlikely to have their applications approved. Status holders can stay in Italy for two years and legally work during that time.

