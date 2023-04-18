Judge: Mississippi must give religious exemption on vaccines

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge says Mississippi must join most other states in allowing religious exemptions from vaccinations that are required so children can attend school. U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden issued the decision Monday in a lawsuit filed last year by parents who say their religious beliefs have led them to keep their children unvaccinated. Ozerden set a July 15 deadline for the Mississippi State Department of Health to allow religious exemptions. The state already lets people apply for medical exemptions for a series of five vaccinations before children can enroll in public or private school. Mississippi is one of six states without an exemption for religious or personal beliefs.

