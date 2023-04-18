Lawyers for missing woman’s husband want DA to be punished

Lawyers for a Colorado man once charged with murder and still considered a suspect in the presumed death of his missing wife are asking for prosecutors to be disciplined, saying they intentionally withheld evidence in the case. Barry Morphew’s lawyers alleged at a news conference Tuesday that District Attorney Linda Stanley and six fellow prosecutors pursued a political agenda in arresting him after the 2020 disappearance of Suzanne Morphew. The man’s complaint was filed with Colorado’s Office of Regulatory Counsel, nearly a year after Stanley’s office requested that the charges against Morphew be dropped. Stanley wasn’t immediately available but another prosecutor said that office did nothing wrong and will vigorously defend itself against the complaint.

