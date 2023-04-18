Lebanon’s parliament votes to postpone municipal elections

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has postponed municipal elections for up to a year for a second time amid concerns by some lawmakers that the government would not be able to secure the needed funding in time for polling. The delay approved Tuesday comes as Lebanon’s economy and infrastructure continue to crumble. Legislators in the deeply divided parliament have been unable to reach a settlement to end a presidential vacuum for almost six months. Lebanon has also been without a fully functioning government for nearly a year, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati heading a caretaker Cabinet with limited functions. The country has also been in a severe economic crisis since late 2019, with three-quarters of the population now living in poverty.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.