Liz Cheney memoir ‘Oath and Honor’ coming in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Liz Cheney has a memoir and a “warning” coming out this fall. In “Oath and Honor,” she will write about her estrangement from former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. She had been a leading Republican voice for years. But she parted with many of her colleagues over Trump’s false claims of voting fraud and her position as vice chair of the Congressional committee that looked into the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

