McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s attempt to step aside temporarily from a key Senate panel is in doubt. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Republicans will not allow Democrats to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee. McConnell says Democrats only want a replacement to push through the most partisan judges. McConnell called the effort to replace Feinstein as she recovers from shingles “an extremely unusual” request with no known precedent. Feinstein has been absent from the Senate since February, creating a headache for Democrats who are hoping to confirm as many of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees as possible.

