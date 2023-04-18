Mexico court: National Guard shift to army unconstitutional

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that last year’s transfer of the newly created National Guard from civilian to military control was unconstitutional. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador created the security force in 2019 with a constitutional reform to replace the disbanded federal police. The vast majority of the National Guard’s members and leadership came from Mexico’s military, but it was described as a civilian force and placed under the control of the civilian public security ministry. Last year, Mexico’s Congress passed legislation shifting control of the National Guard to the military. López Obrador had argued then, as he repeated Tuesday, that it was the only way to avoid the corruption that engulfed the federal police.

