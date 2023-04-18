German police say at least 4 severely injured in gym attack

BERLIN (AP) — German police say at least four people have been severely injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg. Tuesday evening’s incident occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area. “According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object” at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted. “The situation is currently still confusing.” Police said a large number of officers were at the scene. German news agency dpa reported that several people were severely injured. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, dpa reported. Several victims were taken to a hospital, dpa said.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.