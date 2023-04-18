Swiss charge Gambia ex-minister with crimes against humanity

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss prosecutors say they’ve charged a former interior minister of Gambia with crimes against humanity for his alleged role in years of repression by the west African country’s security forces against opponents of its longtime dictator. Ousman Sonko was Gambia’s interior minister from 2006 to 2016 under then-President Yahya Jammeh. He applied for asylum in Switzerland in November 2016 and was arrested in January 2017. The Swiss attorney general’s office says the indictment was filed in a Federal Criminal Court on Monday. The office said Tuesday that Sonko is accused “of having supported, participated in and failed to prevent systematic and generalized attacks as part of the repression carried out by the Gambian security forces.”

