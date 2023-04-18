2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher’s beating death

Two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of a high school teacher have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale both changed their pleas to guilty Tuesday and admitted helping kill their Spanish teacher, 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say the evidence shows both teens struck Graber with a bat. Miller admitted helping plan and carry out the killing but denied hitting Graber. Investigators say the attack was possibly regarding a dispute over grades. The teacher’s body was found in a Fairfield park in November 2021 hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.

