Worker killed, 4 injured in Nebraska ethanol plant explosion

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — One worker died and four others were injured in an explosion at an ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said firefighters found a liquid holding tank that had been damaged in the explosion Monday afternoon when they arrived at the Green Plains plant in Wood River. But there was no fire when they got there. In addition to the person who died, one worker was in critical condition at an Omaha hospital Tuesday. Three others were treated for minor injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s office the explosion was an accident caused by the work that was being conducted at the time.

