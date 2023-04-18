Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound. The Defender, a 92-foot boat, was found Sunday off the coast of Old Saybrook by a team led by Richard Simon, a commercial diver from Coventry, Connecticut. Simon spent several months going over known sonar and underwater mapping surveys of the bottom of the sound to identify any anomaly that fit the size of the sub. His team found the sub in over 150 feet of water and plans to spend the summer photographing and documenting the wreck.

