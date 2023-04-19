Biden to huddle with donors next week as 2024 launch nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is summoning top Democratic donors to Washington next week as he prepares to launch his 2024 reelection bid. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. They said the event, which is being organized by the Democratic National Committee, is not a fundraiser, but is meant to energize the top party donors for Biden’s campaign. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Biden is expected to meet with the assembled donors, who are also expected to hear from some of his top political advisers.

